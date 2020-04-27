Nike's Daybreak Type is a deconstructed take on one of its oldest running shoes

First introduced in 1979, the Daybreak is one of Nike's earliest running shoes. While dated by today's standards, its lightweight construction of suede and nylon, flared EVA midsole, and cup innersole made for an innovative sneaker. It was also Nike's first shoe to feature a straight last, and with a few personalized adjustments in 1984, the Daybreak was what Joan Benoit Samuelson wore as she blew away the competition while winning the Olympic marathon.

Nike has only recently brought back the silhouette, most prominently in collaboration with Jun Takahashi and his brand Undercover last year. In his hands, it was updated with a bizarre, exaggerated heel clip, and a speckled midsole for one of 2019's more underrated releases. A year later, Nike still isn't done playing with the old school silhouette, as it introduces the new Daybreak Type slated to release this Thursday.

Deconstruction underway — As Nike has been quite fond of since beginning to work with Virgil Abloh, the Daybreak Type gets deconstructed to make it look even more bare than its 41-year-old design roots. You can see right through the thin mesh upper, and contrast stitching emphasizes the sneaker's lines. Prints of "N. 354" with the numerals appearing as if handwritten make the Daybreak Type feel like it was plucked from the middle of prototyping.

Even the Swoosh is reduced to a stitched outline full of impurities. It's this detail more than any that makes the Type charming in an elementary way. If the Swoosh isn't sacred, it's gotta be fun. And the more I look at these raw puppies, the more I love them. It's always exciting when a general release can hold your attention for that long.

Nike

Already sold out, but another chance is coming — A black, white, and grey version already sold out through Ssense last week but three more colorful variants will see a wider release this Thursday, April 30. The trio will be available on Nike's website and from select retailers for just $90 — a great price for such a dynamic pair of sneakers. Allow that low price tag and the breathability of the mesh to turn the Daybreak Type into your beater shoe for the summer.

Nike

Nike