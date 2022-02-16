Nike's ‘Denim’ Air Jordan 1 sneaker comes with the cutest gold hoops

In streetwear, you can get a fit off with just one pair of shoes. And that’s never been more true than with the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High “Denim” sneakers, which feature its namesake’s material and gold jewelry all in one.

Going for gold — According to a first look by trusted sneaker leaker zSneakerheadz (and a second, updated look by sneakerknockerzllc), the pair is fitted with dark wash denim overlays atop a white leather upper. A lighter shade of blue hits the tongue’s branding and outsole, as well as for the second pair of laces. Frayed thread lines the seams for a bit of distressed detailing.

What really stands out is the laces’ dubraes, which are replaced with Jumpman and “Jordan” gold bamboo hoops. Given this is a women’s exclusive sneaker, the hoops are a feminine touch and tribute to one of the most iconic jewelry pieces in history. However, it’s also an homage to Michael Jordan’s love for his personal regalia as the NBA legend often wore stacked gold chains and jewelry on and off the court.

@sneakerknockerzllc

What’s next, Jordan Jeans? — Jordan Brand has opted for denim sneakers in the past with the 2014 Air Jordan 1 High OG “Family Forever” and the Air Jordan 1 Low “Washed Denim” in 2020. Switching out the dubraes for something so heavy isn’t as common, though Melody Ehsani had one of the most memorable oversized dubrae versions with the watches on her Air Jordan 1 Mid “Fearless” pair.

The upcoming Air Jordan 1 High Denim will see a summer release in women’s sizing this June with a price tag of $170. This may be the only acceptable instance of wearing denim on denim, but thankfully, gold hoops go with everything.