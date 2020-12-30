Running is a pretty low maintenance sport with minimal gear. But like any other sport, the gear you use should be top of the line — going for flashy details rather than arch support can lead to a variety of painful injuries. Now, through research and feedback from real runners, Nike has created two sneakers that actively work against running injuries. An updated version of the Nike React Infinity Run 2 and the Nike ZoomX Invincible Run make sure runners get off on the right foot.

In a year where gyms and fitness classes have been closed off or deemed unsafe, more people than ever have taken up running. Nike’s new designs hope to help out every type of runner, from amateur to Olympian levels. Like Tom Sachs’ and Nike’s joint effort in NIKECRAFT, the Nike React Infinity Run 2 and the Nike ZoomX Invincible Run have been tested by real people to get the shoes in top shape.

Find your footing — Most top-brand shoes cater more to sleek design than actual running support, but Nike has streamlined both features into these sneakers. By studying the 2020 Nike React Infinity Run, the brand designed the Nike ZoomX Invincible Run to specifically address injury prevention and improve running efficiency.

Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Nike

Leveraging key design elements of added cushioning, stability, and fluid geometry, Nike ZoomX foam differentiates this silhouette and creates an entirely new underfoot experience. The additional buffer is Nike’s highest energy-returning foam, and more of it makes the Invincible sneaker 33 percent softer than the Infinity, hence the name. Rocker geometry and wider nets in the Invincible’s forefoot create a more comfortable run, with fluid transition from heel to toe, to help runners transition gradually through their stride.

To contrast the bouncy sensation of Nike’s ZoomX foam, the Nike ZoomX Invincible Run features a more robust Flyknit upper with a molded tongue and padded collar. The upper offers more stability than past Nike running models by containing the foot, ensuring proper fit and less room for error. Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned pro, the Nike ZoomX Invincible Run creates an option for runners looking to run without fear of injury.

Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Nike

Get back on your feet — After Nike noted feedback from runners and made the original Nike React Infinity Run one of the most tested sneakers in Nike Running history, it updated the Nike React Infinity Run 2 to boast an array of perfected performance features. Keeping the shoe’s original rocker geometry and generous cushioning, the React Infinity Run 2 presents an all-new upper.

The Flyknit upper has been updated to feature more strength and support in the toe, eye-stay, and foxing (where runners need it most), but with more breathability in areas such as the vamp and midfoot. Modernizing the sneaker’s collar, a new design reduces friction and provides a more comfortable fit. Nike has also added Flywire cables in the second version of the Infinity to add more precise support and security, increasing confidence in every stride.

Nike React Infinity Run 2 Nike

While the Nike React Infinity Run 2 can be used by runners of all levels, it focuses more on those going the distance. Its wide-set design and responsive cushioning help runners get their miles in, without a pounding feeling. No toes out of line here!

Put your best foot forward — Both new Nike models eradicate the fear of running injuries in the most comfortable manner. Built on scientific learnings — something we all should have faith in by now — these shoes are tried and tested. If you’re a Nike member, you can score the Nike React Infinity Run 2 on January 7, and the Nike ZoomX Invincible later on January 11. The rest of us have to wait until January 14 for the Infinity Run 2 or January 18 for the ZoomX Invincible.

Nike React Infinity Run 2 Nike

Invest in your best through the Infinity Run 2 for $160, or splurge on the ZoomX Invincible for $180. You can choose which model sweeps you off your feet on the Nike website, and if the shoe fits — wear it.