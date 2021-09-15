Nike gives Drake’s NOCTA brand its own golf collection

Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy finally dropped earlier this month, but it has yet to be accompanied by the merch that’s become a greater source of income for musicians today. Images have surfaced of the new crop of CLB gear, but before that drops the rapper is getting into golf.

Together with Nike through his nascent NOCTA line, Drake is launching a collection of apparel and accessories fit for the green. The country club-appropriate capsule includes short-sleeve turtlenecks, green windbreakers, and even sunglasses. World no. 1 and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka has already worn some of the apparel during a PGA tournament and drew comparisons to Tiger Woods’ famous love of mock necks.

While Drake has yet to meet an athlete he won’t smile at admiringly, his love of golf does come as news. But according to a release from Nike, the collection is fueled by childhood rounds played with his uncle.

Will golf go street? — With 10 items releasing in total, NOCTA’s first golf collection bridges the gap between coursewear and streetwear without getting too buttoned up. A polo shirt with glossy detailing is the most preppy of the attire, but track pants replace khakis as the bottoms of choice. Half- and full-zip windbreaks are also included, but the green jacket with a new golf logo is the most likely item to enjoy crossover appeal.

Outside of Tyler, the Creator’s Golf label, which uses the name more tongue-in-cheek, we’ve never seen a rapper get so into golf attire. And with Drake leading the way, who knows, the sport could start creeping up on the tennis trend that’s been particularly popular with women this year.

The NOCTA golf apparel is slated to release September 23 through the SNKRS app, Nocta’s website, and select retailers. After that, we’ll just have to wait to see if the CLB merch with Drake-isms such as “Something other than me has got to give” ever sees a proper release.