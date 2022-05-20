Nike and Drake’s NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra sneaker gets a purple revamp

Drake’s Nike sub-brand NOCTA has primarily focused on the rapper’s “uniform” of sneakers, sweats, and puffers, appealing to anyone trying to copy Champagne Papi’s look. Champagne Mamis, however, have been waiting patiently to see what NOCTA has in store for them, and it seems the label is finally ready to deliver.

Purple heat — A lavender iteration of NOCTA’s Hot Step Air Terra sneaker has surfaced, courtesy of sneaker insider @yankeekicks. Like previous versions, the Hot Step takes on a tonal makeup, featuring details like striped paneling and dotted perforations, taking inspiration from Nike’s Air Terra line. G-TEK traction technology — pulled from the Air Terra Humara, a trail-running sneaker originally released in 1999 — also assists the shoe’s sole unit. The lilac kicks are expected to arrive in the coming months, hopefully with less of a delay than Drake’s first (and, so far, only) Hot Step release.

Yankee Kicks

Purple leather panels cover most of the shoe’s upper, with reflective 3M detailing coming through in perforated dots and on the tongue. More metallic accents arrive via the tiny silver Swoosh on the upper, which here almost blends into the sneaker’s lavender upper. Underfoot, an Air Max and G-TEK-assisted sole offers ultimate comfort and a bit of heft to the Hot Step, contrasting the upper in a slightly darker purple shade. Additional mini Swooshes on the toe box finish off the chunky sneaker.

Only Drake knows when they drop — As of now, neither Drake nor Nike has announced when the lavender Hot Step Air Terra will release, and there’s no telling how long the sneaker might take to arrive — the rapper’s first Hot Step took two years to finally drop. Still, its delay only riled up anticipation for the shoe, and it’s clear the same logic (or lack thereof) will apply to its purple counterpart.

Fans are still awaiting Drake’s version of the Air Force 1, as well as an unreleased NOCTA sneaker teased by the rapper a few weeks back. We may have to wait for the former two to launch before we see any more of the lavender Hot Step Air Terra, although a watchful eye may be able to spot pairs on Drake’s Instagram. We wouldn’t be surprised if Champagne Papi (or his son Adonis) rocked a pair courtside as they have in the past.

Yankee Kicks Yankee Kicks Yankee Kicks

