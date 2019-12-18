Nike has expanded its excellent run of Gore-Tex Air Force 1s with two new colors. The waterproof sneaker is now available in a two-tone orange, as well as a more muted navy color with white branding. For those who didn’t bite on the initial drop in November, these may just be even more enticing.

A winter essential — The Air Force 1 Low is the classic of classics. By rendering it in the miracle material that is Gore-Tex, Nike has turned the essential design into a more practical staple for the nasty winter months. The most dedicated of AF1 stans would beat up their kicks anyway, but now such a sacrifice is unnecessary.