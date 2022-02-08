Nike’s ‘Avocado’ Dunk sneaker is perfect for your millennial little heart

Nike is cooking up a food-themed Dunk Low, and it’s chosen a fruit millennials just can’t resist as inspiration.

Images of the Dunk Low “Avocado” have surfaced, revealing another obstacle in the way of home ownership for an entire generation. The sneaker’s makeup takes its dress from the creamy fruit, with the majority of the upper coming in dark green to match an avocado’s skin. A lighter green is then used for the collar and lining to represent the edible interior, while the insole takes on the brown of an avocado’s pit.

Nike’s playful take on the millennial-favorite toast topping is completed with a mock produce sticker on the sneaker’s tip that reads “Product of Nike Beaverton, Oregon” and another on the insole that says “Grown With Love From Nike U.S.A." If you look underneath the tongue, you’ll also see a full list of nutritional information, although we can’t confirm its accuracy.

One avocado, please — Just like a $15 breakfast, Nike’s delightful and detailed Avocado Dunk is going to be difficult to pass up. Perhaps the best detail of all is the bright green trim that peeks out underneath the shoe’s stitches as if a knife has been taken to the kicks. You can even make out the color from inside the toe’s perforations, and this level of care makes for as perfect a Dunk as you’ll ever see.

Because we’re early on in the leak process, there’s no telling just how soon the Dunk Low Avocado will see a release. It should come in around the low $100 range, approximately the same cost as seven avocado toast orders or 1/3749 of the average home price in America. In other words, the sneaker would be a nominal indulgence, and we absolutely encourage you to treat yourself to a wearable avo when the time comes — boomers be damned.