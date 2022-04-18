Nike’s Dunk Low sneaker now looks like an unpeeled banana

Nike has a healthy serving of fruit-themed sneakers on the way. Its highly-anticipated “Fruity Pack,” rumored to be part of the brand’s annual 4/20 offerings, has so far seen the SB Dunk High and Low take on themes of pineapple, cherries, green apple, and blue raspberry. A non-SB “Avocado” Dunk is also in the pipeline, and now yet another fruit is set to arrive soon.

The latest Nike design to ripen is a playful tribute to bananas and mimics the look of the peeled fruit with an asymmetrical upper. Smooth cream leather dresses the forefoot, sole unit, and tongue as pops of bright yellow appear on the Swoosh and back overlay. A brown suede heel tab resembles the bottom of the fruit and features typical Nike branding in a tropical font. Produce stickers, which feature banana graphics alongside white Swooshes, sit at the lateral heel and insole to finish off the fruity Dunk Low.

Comparing apples and oranges — It’s worth noting that the banana sneaker doesn’t take on the same layout as the SB Fruity Pack, meaning there’s a chance it could be a stand-alone design. The other fruity flavors, including pineapple, green apple, cherry, and blue raspberry, all feature a leather and suede two-tone design. Each sticks to one color palette too, with the green apple dressed exclusively in shades of green and the blue raspberry decked out in blue tones.

The banana Dunk Low as compared to the pineapple Dunk High in the Fruity Pack. Nike Nike Nike Nike Nike

All sneakers align with a weed strain named after their respective fruits, yet the key difference between the shoes comes hidden beneath the tongue: The fruity four-piece collection boasts graphics of very relaxed-looking fruit — insinuating a 4/20 theme — as the banana pair flaunts a tag mimicking nutrition facts. It’s safe to say the latter could be sold at a farmer’s market rather than through a dealer (although you never really know these days).

They going gorillas — As of now, there’s no release information for any of the appetizing pairs, but don’t expect them to be low-hanging fruit. Considering last year’s hype around the cannabis-themed “Strawberry Cough” Dunk, the Fruity Pack will be in high demand whenever it releases, and we’re sure plenty of sneakerheads will find the banana Dunk Low a-peel-ing too. The yellow sneaker is expected to retail for $120 but will likely double in cost on the resale market, meaning anyone who wants a pair should go ape when they drop.