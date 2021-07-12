Nike has a gorgeous Dunk sneaker that’s perfect for FC Barcelona soccer fans

While Paris Saint Germaine is flush with Air Jordans, FC Barcelona fans are about to get a Nike SB Dunk to call their own. Images have surfaced of an upcoming Dunk Low in maroon, blue, and gold. And even though the sneaker bears no official ties to the club, it’s clear that it takes inspiration from Barcelona’s iconic crest and uniforms.

SB Dunk history is full of unofficial nicknames coined by sneakerheads, and the “Barcelona” Dunk is unlikely to shed that title. Both the iconic “Heineken” and “Freddy Krueger” Dunks, for example, were never referred to as such by Nike. Collectors instead ran with the nickname because the source material was clear — so clear, in fact, that both sneakers were pulled because of intellectual property issues.

Lawyers won’t come for the Barcelona Dunk, however, as the colors mark the only discernible tie to the club. Nike also happens to be the shirt sponsor for the club, which means you’ll be able to rock the kicks with the jersey without wearing competing brands.

Nike Nike Nike Nike

A few choice details — The Dunk Low’s maroon, blue, and gold color scheme is mismatched across the left and right sneaker, a treatment Nike has run with increasingly this year. Gold pebbled leather is used for the Swoosh on both sneakers, while maroon and blue trade off in grouping on the vamp, tongue, tip, eyestay, and mustache and quarter, foxing, heel, and laces.

Save for the Swoosh, the entire upper is rendered in suede. Sitting between it and a gum outsole, which sneaekerheads always love, is a white midsole to balance out the two distinct elements. All of the branding is also rendered in gold, from the heel’s Nike logo to the mismatched patches on the tongue.

For now, Nike has only confirmed the release of its SB “Barcelona” Dunk in North Korea, where it’ll go on sale July 17 for ~$112. A U.S. release should almost certainly be imminent, and it’s possible that the sneaker will be limited to skate shops similar to other select SB Dunks. Whatever the scope ends up being, the Dunk is worth chasing down for fans of the Catalan club.