Nike pays tribute to Jackie Robinson with a Dodger Blue Dunk sneaker

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League baseball, which means going above and beyond for the annual April 15 celebration. Nike will throw in its hat, or shoes, to the festivities with a Dunk Low commemorating Robinson’s momentous debut.

A real catch — Packed with detail but careful not to overdo it, the sneaker takes inspiration from Robinson’s time with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Royal blue, known to fans as “Dodger blue,” and cream appear on the upper, which sits upon a sole of white and black. Embedded on the insoles and overlays is one of late player’s most famous quotes: “I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me. All I ask is that you respect me as a human being.”

Nike’s usual branding sees a plush lateral Swoosh and stitched mini Swooshes on the forefoot. The brand pays tribute to Robinson further through a “42” motif on the heel and a special “75/Breaking Barriers” baseball diamond graphic that replaces the usual tongue tag. Capping off the flourishes, and perhaps the best detail of all, are laces intended to mimic the stitching found on baseballs.

Nike Nike Nike

Stepping up to the plate — Nike’s previously paid tribute to Robinson before, most recently with the Air Griffey Max 1 in 2021. That pair was set in a neutral palette of black and white, but the Dunk Low makes an even stronger invocation of the legend through its use of Dodger blue.

There isn’t currently a release date for these beautiful Nike Dunk Low sneakers, but with Jackie Robinson Day less than a month away, an announcement should come soon. Hopefully one MLB player will be daring enough to turn a pair into cleats for play during the one day a year players are allowed to wear Robinson’s retired “42.”