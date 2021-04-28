Nike’s ‘NY vs NY’ Dunk shoe pays tribute to New York City’s basketball scene

Although the pandemic put New York’s famous streetball scene on pause, vaccine rollout is giving us hope for an exciting summer season. Nike is celebrating the occasion with a new Dunk Low design dubbed “NY vs NY,” paying tribute to the iconic tournaments soon to resume around the city. The basketball-themed sneakers feature blue translucent outsoles and a “NY vs NY” embroidered graphic.

Nike’s “NY vs NY” designs are a tradition not nearly as established as New York’s basketball culture, but equally as beloved. In 2017, the brand’s basketball division created the NY vs NY high school basketball tournament to spotlight the best hoop talent the five boroughs have to offer. Since then, Nike has released various “NY vs NY” themed sneakers, like last year’s Air Force 1 and 2019’s Air Edge 270. The Swoosh’s latest edition is sure to be the most coveted, however, as it takes on the in-demand Dunk silhouette — a retro sneaker that was crafted for the courts in the first place.

Nothing but net — The newest “NY vs NY” offering features a sage green base contrasted by white overlays and orange detailing. Muted green leather covers the collars, quarter paneling, and toe boxes while a bright orange makes sure the sneaker’s Swoosh stands out. More bursts of orange hit the Nike branding on the tongues and heels.

A sage green nylon tongue makes the Dunk Lows a little more versatile, both in design and movement. But if you don’t end up wearing a pair on the court lest you risk creases or other damage, an orange and green embroidered “NY vs NY” logo on the lateral heel will nod to the sneakers’ basketball theme for you.

Details underfoot suggest the shoe is meant to be worn, though. An icy blue translucent outsole brings more color to the Dunk Low, while the names of various New York City parks that host local basketball tournaments, including Dyckman Park, West 4th, Watson, Lincoln Park, Tri State and Gersh Park, cement the shoe’s basketball theme.