Social Status' Nike Dunk sneakers are deliciously glazed like donuts

Social Status, the Charlotte-born sneaker boutique with locations now in five states, has cooked up two pairs of Nike Dunks intended to look like donuts.

Official images have leaked for their upcoming collab, which will give you the option of either strawberry or chocolate glaze. Each comes in a colorful away and a mixture of fabrics that looks to be suede and velvet. And while the donut inspiration isn’t all that overt, the Swooshes are given a glossy treatment reminiscent of the glazed breakfast treat coming straight off the line.

Nike

Freshly baked — The strawberry version of Social Status’ Dunk Low puts pink and red paneling over a cream base that brings to mind the doughy inside of a donut. Both the heel and tip render pink in what looks to be velvet, or another soft and tufted fabric, while the eyestay uses the same fabric again in white. A seafoam green interior gives the sneaker just a bit more pop, while the Swoosh comes in yellow with, umm, white stuff dripped onto it. And grounding it all is a brown outsole sitting beneath an off-white midsole.

Slightly more muted is the chocolate version, which moves the velvet-like material to the vamp and quarter in addition to the heel. Multiple shades of brown are used across the upper in both materials used, while the outsole comes in baby blue and the Swoosh’s pink glaze is less suggestive.

Nike

Both sneakers have opted for an additional and tiny Swoosh on the tip, an accent that has been occasionally added to the Dunk in recent years. Social Status’ logo also appears in place of Nike’s on the tongues, while the kicks will be packaged in a special-edition box that touts them as “all-natural.”