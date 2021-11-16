Nike, always ahead of the wave, has already prepared its Valentine’s Day offerings, presenting a themed iteration of its popular Dunk Low sneaker. Official imagery, leaked by trusted account @zsneakerheadz, shows off a women’s exclusive model dressed in pink denim and leather panels. The Dunk — typically considered a no-frills sneaker — has also been modified to include frilled lace, much like a traditional Valentine card.

Material shortages and shipping delays may have Nike working well ahead of its usual schedule; already, supply chain disruptions have impacted brands like Supreme and seemingly, Yeezy. Still, official photos of the shoe have understandably gotten sneakerheads excited for its drop, which likely won’t be until February or even March. Considering we haven’t moved past Thanksgiving — or even New Year’s — it may be too early to start pining after the Dunk just yet.

Love is in the November air — Imagery of the Dunks depicts a new hue taking over the shoes — a bright fuschia. Covering the sneaker’s tumbled leather overlays, suede Swoosh, frilly lace trim, branded tags, and semi-translucent outsoles, the color dominates the thematic shoe. It's only contrasted by a maroon shade, which decorates the sneaker’s denim underlays and midsole.

Nike

The Dunk Low’s color palette makes it clear which holiday it celebrates, although the addition of frilly lace to the model adds a bit more Valentine’s Day charm. Nike will likely explain its deeper meaning closer to the shoe’s launch date, but we can only assume the delicate detail refers to the lace often found on the trim of heart-shaped Valentines.

A love worth waiting for — Nike’s Valentine’s Day offerings are some of the most sought-after designs of the year. The loved-up holiday is one of the few times a year the brand pumps out pink, heart-bearing sneakers — and people are willing to spend a little more for the exclusive kicks.

Nike

As of now, release details for the Valentine’s Day Dunk Lows have yet to be established by Nike, although their launch will presumably fall around the February holiday. In typical Valentine’s Day fashion, however, they have left people desiring more — and the sneakers are guaranteed to make a great Valentine for a special someone, even if that someone is yourself.