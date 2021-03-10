Nike made special NBA jerseys for teams who made the playoffs in 2020

Earning a coveted spot in the NBA Playoffs is a huge achievement for players, regardless of how far they go, and Nike is using that achievement to celebrate all 16 teams who made it to the postseason last year. Crafted in collaboration with the NBA, the sportswear brand unveiled the 2020-21 Nike NBA “Earned Edition” uniform collection, which features team logos and remixes current team design elements. Per the capsule’s namesake, the players have earned the stylish court attire — especially after years of observed arena entrance fashion.

With the second half of the NBA season tipping off tonight, the Dallas Mavericks will be the first team to debut their new designs on court as they take on the San Antonio Spurs. You won’t have to wait long to see the rest of the styles, though, as the remaining teams will display their Earned Edition uniforms later in the week.

Staying true to the teams — Not straying too far from the team’s traditional uniforms, the new designs aim to enhance classic team elements. Amplified franchise colors, prominent team logos, and upgraded team designs can be seen throughout the collection. Like many of Nike’s recent drops, the capsule seems to focus on celebrating heritage, while also updating designs to fit modern styles. The Boston Celtics, for example, see their traditional attire transformed into tonal green shades, with hits of neon green and a shamrock icon on the updated shorts. On the other hand, the Philadephia 76ers see a design reminiscent of their 2019-20 City Edition uniform, with an added Liberty Bell graphic alluding to the team’s hometown.

NBA x Nike

As an added nod to the 2020 NBA Playoff teams and their pursuit of an NBA championship during a year like no other, 15 of the Earned Edition uniforms are adorned with special silver insignias. A silver Nike Swoosh hits the top left front of the honorary jersey, while a metallic Earned Edition jock tag decorates the bottom right front. On the back, a silver NBA logo appears above the player’s name. Additionally, each pair of matching shorts features a silver Nike Swoosh and Nike logo.

Of course, the winners stand alone. As the 2020 NBA Champions, the Los Angeles Lakers see all the same insignia, but in gold, to honor their historic win in Orlando at the conclusion of a challenging NBA season.

NBA x Nike NBA Playoffs Uniform

Winner wears it all — While the players have to earn their court attire, consumers can purchase this year’s design with little to no sweat. Interested fans can purchase the Earned Edition jerseys starting March 18 on the NBA website.

Select teams will continue to wear their Earned Edition uniforms throughout the remainder of the season, so you could see a jersey purchase as a flex — or a sorry reminder of what went down at the Playoffs. To gauge which teams will earn the right to wear the designs long term, visit NBA LockerVision for a preview, and hope you placed your bets wisely.