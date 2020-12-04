Nike celebrates Mexico City with a colorful set of sneakers and apparel

Soccer fans and style lovers unite. The Nike Football Club — yes, as in soccer — will soon globally launch a collection inspired by Mexico City and the Mexico 1970 World Cup. Featuring retro graphics and shades, the capsule celebrates the city’s colorful history of culture and art. More importantly, however, it’s an affirmation that soccer runs in Mexico’s blood.

Soccer greats like Luis Roberto Alves, Alberto Garcia Aspe, and Cuauhtemoc Blanco claimed the city as their hometown, giving it a winning reputation longer than you can belt “GOOOOAAAAL.” Now, current star Hirving Lozano serves as the face of the collection, a proud display of the neighborhood where he was born and raised. There’s nothing like Mexican pride, and Nike is well aware of that — now, it’s just letting the rest of the world know, too. Back in October, Charly dropped its "Day of the Dead" jerseys, which celebrated one of the country's most sacred holidays, so it was only a matter of time before the Swoosh paid tribute to a place where it reigns supreme.

Mis colores — Nike Football presented the capsule, dubbed the South Mexico City collection, on its Instagram, where Lozano himself can be seen wearing the apparel. The soccer star wears a key piece of the collection, an asphalt jersey featuring multicolor logos and graphics. The back of the jersey shows a red “MEX” spell-out, while a color-blocked Nike FC logo and official Nike FC patch decorate the front. A red Nike Swoosh can also be seen on the breast of the jersey. It’s made from sweat-wicking material to help keep your cool whether you’re playing in the shirt or anxiously watching a game.

Nike

A black hoodie has more obvious ties to the city. The front of the sweatshirt shows a “Ciudad de Mexico” panel, complete with a blue, gold, and red decorative design. On the hood, a similar design can be seen adorning the head of the wearer. A red Swoosh with gold detailing also adorns the bottom of the left sleeve.

The same 'Ciudad de Mexico' panel can be seen on a white tee in the collection, though this graphic comes in orange, black, and light blue. The front of the T-shirt shows the same Nike FC logo shown on the jersey, though also in a different colorway. Unlike the bright colors of the other two products, this tee keeps it simple — though I have to ask, is that ever how Mexico does it?

Can I kick it? — The star of the collection — besides Lozano — is the Nike Mercurial Superfly 7 Elite TF soccer shoe. Its design is recognizably city-like: The shoe’s base of repeated Nike FC logos looks like graffiti, and red, blue, and orange color blocking gives them a warm, Mexican feel. A bright blue Swoosh can be seen on the outer lateral side of the shoe, while the inside lateral boasts a red Swoosh complete with a hint of reflective detailing. Another Nike FC graphic is stamped on the black heel of the shoe. We can’t promise they’ll provide killer shooting skills, but a specialized sole provides “explosive” traction on turf.

Nike

Made for Mexico — The Nike FC South Mexico City collection will launch globally, but is currently only available in a few countries — starting with Mexico, obviously. Prices range from $30 for the T-shirt up to $185 for the colorful soccer shoe. The jersey, priced at $65, will definitely be one of the first pieces to sell out.

Though the collection is currently listed for men, Nike has an array of models wearing the products in their promo, and I guarantee a label won’t stop real fans from purchasing the capsule. Whether you’re repping Nike FC or your hometown, make sure to snap this collection up while you can. ¡Ándale!