Nike brings its ‘hands-free’ FlyEase sneakers to kids

Nike’s innovative FlyEase technology, developed using insights from the disability community, is coming to kids’ sneakers and apparel. The company announced its new Dynamo Go and Play Pack collection would make it fast and simple to get products on; incorporate one-handed functionality; provide secure pocket storage; and make the apparel work for kids with disabilities too.

“Anyone who's spent time with kids knows that when they can pull on their own shoes quickly and easily, it gives them confidence and a feeling of empowerment, and that gets them moving more,” said Kevin Dodson, Global Vice President for Kids Footwear Product, in the line’s announcement. Children are going “from activity to activity to activity,” making withstanding products that much more important, he added, noting that the Dynamo Go and Play Pack is just the “beginning of the solutions [Nike] can create.”

Made for easy play — To help any kid, the new line has modified (or completely eradicated) zippers, laces, and buttons, features that can create real barriers especially for those in the disability community. The collection — which includes the hands-free Dynamo Go sneakers for little kids and accessible tops, jackets, hoodies and pants Play Pack for big kids — was designed using feedback from focus groups and panels with kids and caregivers worldwide, the former of which described the capsule as “super cool.”

Nike

Dressed in a kid-friendly rainbow palette, the Dynamo Go sneaker boasts a collapsible heel for an easy on-and-off fit, sporting wavy lines throughout its upper for a secure fit throughout children’s side-to-side movements. A flexible and grippy outsole ensures every step is stable while a wrap-up toe grip protects the top of the shoe should kids drag their feet on the ground.

With cinching, auto-locking drawstrings, angled pockets, and large-loop zipper pulls, the Play Pack offers a similar easy on-and-off fit, allowing kids to adjust their apparel with only one hand. The collection’s fabric has been made soft and breathable for any type of play, including for seated athletes.

Nike Nike Nike

An accessible release? — Nike hopes the accessible designs will expand in future kids’ shoe and apparel releases, much like the brand is attempting to do with its FlyEase offerings for adults. But because hype has surrounded the adult version of Nike’s hands-free sneaker, the disability community — the very one it was designed for — was largely shut out of its multiple releases, with resellers asking up to $1,300 for the sold-out shoe.

After critique, Nike said it would make its FlyEase offerings more available with more stock and bigger collections, a promise it looks like it’s fulfilling. Already, however, a website page for the Dynamo Go has crashed, seemingly overwhelmed by demand. Here’s hoping there aren’t any mini hypebeasts looking to flip the hands-free for some Legos.