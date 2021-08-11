Style
Nike and Fragment are working on another classic Dunk High sneaker
Featuring Hiroshi Fujiwara’s iconic color combination.
Almost exactly two months after the iconic “City” pack re-release, another Fragment x Nike Dunk High is in the works — in an entirely new color palate. Fragment designer Hiroshi Fujiwara teased the project on Instagram last night, with two photos of the sleek navy and black style.
The sneaker replaces the Dunk High’s classic white with filled-in color blocking, featuring a deep navy undertone and monochromatic black detailing. Even Fragment’s lightning bolt logo is embossed into the leather — only a white midsole breaks up the matte darker tones. It’s a stark contrast from the ultra-saturated pastels and neon combinations that defined last year’s stacked Dunk calendar, but a perfect homage to Fragment’s core colors and minimal design.
Hot Fragment Summer — This Dunk High tease comes on the heels of a banner summer for Fragment, through ongoing collaborations with both Nike and Travis Scott. Fragment co-designed two new iterations of the iconic Sacai LDWaffle, an Air Jordan Low with Travis Scott, and an accompanying Cactus Jack x Jordan apparel capsule, all announced just this week. In May, Fragment announced a reissue of its “City” Dunk pack from 2010, and dropped the grape-hued “Beijing” style in June.
Although Fujiwara might be spending more time with Nike than Kanye West lately, his sophomore Dunk High seems to be the most closely aligned with his personal aesthetic, and the purest taste of his Fragment brand.
Fragment also remixed the Air Jordan 1 in 2014, using a similar black and blue color combination, although it’s noticeably brighter and whiter than the upcoming Dunk. It’s one of the most unaltered yet upcharged Jordans on the resale market, with prices climbing towards $5,000. Considering that this monochromatic dunk is even more versatile, and slightly more affordable at retail, this release might be worth setting some alarms for.
So When Does It Drop? — As usual, Fujiwara left almost every detail to the imagination, captioning his teaser post simply “black & navy 2021.” An exact drop date has yet to be revealed — however, a closer look at the white midsole reveals “FA21” within a line of printed text, hinting at a possible Fall release. If they’re to be priced similarly to the Beijing Dunk Highs, expect to hand over around $150. Once again, details are in comically short supply — but at least the teaser photo was in color this time?