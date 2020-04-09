Nike's dropping more Gamer Exclusive limited-edition sneakers in 'NBA 2K20'

As part of its partnership with NBA 2K20, which kicked off last year, Nike has just revealed that players will have more chances to grab exclusive sneakers inside the video game. With the MyPLAYER Nation Playoffs set to on April 18, the brand now plans to drop extra Gamer Exclusive limited-edition sneakers as the tournament progresses. Nike has already launched pairs of LeBron James' and the late Kobe Bryant's signature shoes in 2K 20, which gamers could unlock by completing different in-game challenges and, on April 11, it will be dropping a new one: the Zoom Freak "All Bros 4," designed for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Inspiration — "Growing up with Kostas, Thanasis, Alexis, and Francis, brotherhood has always been everything to Giannis. In turn, he also knows that brotherhood extends beyond the bounds and bonds of family," Nike said about the design inspiration for this new Gamer Exclusive sneaker. "The All Bros 4 GE again honors Giannis’ belief that family runs deeper than blood and that the same sense of kinship can be found amongst teammates and friends."