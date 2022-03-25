Nike’s accessible Go FlyEase sneaker returns in spring colors

Nike’s “Go FlyEase” sneakers revolutionized hands-free technology for the disabled community, and with each new release more who need it most should gain access. Following an all-white rendition earlier this year, the sneaker is returning again soon in a pastel color scheme perfect for spring.

In its prettiest dressing yet, the sneaker’s mesh upper features salmon and sage green color-blocking. White takes over the sole, heel, and elastic band midsole to create a clean base, while a contrasting hit of red can be seen underfoot. Insoles are coated in the same salmon shade, and branding can be found in the form of a “Nike” embossment on the heel and mini Swooshes along the body.

Nike Nike Nike

How it works — A hinge-like concept allows the sneaker to unfold and open, almost like a bascule bridge. Combined with an elastic tension band at the midsole similar to a rubber band, the shoe folds back into place when the wearer steps into it. To take it off, a step on the heel will release the tension band and open the sneaker back up. No laces are needed for fastening, which can be tricky for some people, and Nike’s tech offers a more attractive alternative to velcro straps commonly used.

Although the Go FlyEase was originally designed to make life easier for the disabled community, hype for the sneaker’s tech led to quick sell-outs and exorbitant resale prices, preventing them from going where they’re needed most. As more variations enter the market, the mission of accessibility has become better realized. Certain sizes are still ridiculously inflated, though, such as a size 12 of the “Dynamic Turquoise” pair that’s priced at $1,120 on StockX.

Official release details for the Go FlyEase “Seafoam” have yet to be revealed, but it should arrive soon for $120. Keep your eye out for more info, and perhaps sit out the release if the tech serves more as a novelty than a need for you.