Nike’s ‘Green Glow’ Dunk sneaker is another gorgeous women’s exclusive

Nike’s quest to build Dunk hype has resulted in the brand releasing a new iteration of the sneaker seemingly every week — and it’s keeping up the relentless pace with a new “Green Glow” color scheme. The upcoming Dunk Low is marketed as a women’s exclusive, and will be available in an extended size run, hopefully giving more people a chance to cop. Dressed in a spring-appropriate light green, the sneaker keeps it basic but fresh.

Since last year, it’s become near impossible to secure a pair of Dunks without paying top-dollar for resale — especially if you’re a woman in streetwear. There’s no doubt that the sneaker world is mostly male-dominated, and with more demand than supply, it’s hard for brands to control who’s getting what. Now that SNKRS has transitioned its Dunk drops to lottery-based draws, too, the model is even more limited. Still, consumers are hungry for more, and Nike is willing to serve up Dunks until the market is satiated — or perhaps, overfed.

Back to basics — Regardless of how much Nike is killing Dunk hype, this model will definitely sell out in one way or another. With a bright green color that dress the mudguards, eyestays, heel, and Swooshes, the sneaker gives off a radiant hue — but doesn’t glow in the dark, as its “Green Glow” title implies.

Nike

The shoe’s minty green is accented by a white leather base, keeping things simple with a classic two-tone colorblock. Branding maintains the same white hue, hitting the nylon tongue and heel tab of the Dunk Low. White laces wrap up the upper while the sneaker sits atop a white midsole and green outsole.

With its basic build and classic Dunk qualities, there’s nothing special about the sneaker — but hypebeasts will be after it for that exact reason. While eccentric collaborations and wild designs often draw sneakerheads in, more neutral makeups cater to a larger audience just looking to buy the silhouette for what it is. The women’s exclusive “Coast” Dunk Low, which dropped in February, was sought after by many, and the two-toned sneaker is now selling for up to $420 on StockX. Similarly, the women’s exclusive “Orange Pearl” Dunk Low is reselling for $650. Catching this upcoming “Green Glow” Dunk Low won’t just be a feat, but a profit if you decide you don’t want the sneaker after all.

Nike