Nike’s ‘Green Glow’ Dunk sneaker is another gorgeous women’s exclusive

And if you’re lucky enough to cop next week, know others will be green with envy.

Maya Ernest

Nike’s quest to build Dunk hype has resulted in the brand releasing a new iteration of the sneaker seemingly every week — and it’s keeping up the relentless pace with a new “Green Glow” color scheme. The upcoming Dunk Low is marketed as a women’s exclusive, and will be available in an extended size run, hopefully giving more people a chance to cop. Dressed in a spring-appropriate light green, the sneaker keeps it basic but fresh.

Since last year, it’s become near impossible to secure a pair of Dunks without paying top-dollar for resale — especially if you’re a woman in streetwear. There’s no doubt that the sneaker world is mostly male-dominated, and with more demand than supply, it’s hard for brands to control who’s getting what. Now that SNKRS has transitioned its Dunk drops to lottery-based draws, too, the model is even more limited. Still, consumers are hungry for more, and Nike is willing to serve up Dunks until the market is satiated — or perhaps, overfed.

Back to basics — Regardless of how much Nike is killing Dunk hype, this model will definitely sell out in one way or another. With a bright green color that dress the mudguards, eyestays, heel, and Swooshes, the sneaker gives off a radiant hue — but doesn’t glow in the dark, as its “Green Glow” title implies.

Nike

The shoe’s minty green is accented by a white leather base, keeping things simple with a classic two-tone colorblock. Branding maintains the same white hue, hitting the nylon tongue and heel tab of the Dunk Low. White laces wrap up the upper while the sneaker sits atop a white midsole and green outsole.

With its basic build and classic Dunk qualities, there’s nothing special about the sneaker — but hypebeasts will be after it for that exact reason. While eccentric collaborations and wild designs often draw sneakerheads in, more neutral makeups cater to a larger audience just looking to buy the silhouette for what it is. The women’s exclusive “Coast” Dunk Low, which dropped in February, was sought after by many, and the two-toned sneaker is now selling for up to $420 on StockX. Similarly, the women’s exclusive “Orange Pearl” Dunk Low is reselling for $650. Catching this upcoming “Green Glow” Dunk Low won’t just be a feat, but a profit if you decide you don’t want the sneaker after all.

Nike

Your footwear future is up to fate — Nike’s latest Dunk Low is set to drop on SNKRS on April 16, and will most likely be subjected to the platform’s lottery-based draw. The silhouette retails at $100, and if you can score for that price, consider yourself very lucky. It seems the Dunk is only becoming more desirable and less available.