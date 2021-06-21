Nike's ‘Happy Pineapple’ sneakers use leather made from the fruit

Earlier this year, Nike brought back the Free Run Trail with an assist from a pineapple. The 15-year-old running sneaker is still one of Nike’s best to date, and the cheeky little pineapple mascot was an adorable addition where we didn’t know we needed it.

Now, the pineapple family of sneakers is growing by making use of the actual fruit. Nike’s new “Happy Pineapple” pack features Piñatex, a natural leather alternative made from pineapple fiber. The more sustainable material appears on an Air Max 95, Air Max 90, and two different versions of the Air Zoom-Type and Air Force 1 — all of which are adorned with the smiling pineapple.

Cork insoles are also used in each of the sneakers for more sustainable construction, while the men’s Air Force 1 utilizes the material on the entire upper for what’s the most natural-looking AF1 you’ll ever see.

Nike

The full lot — Each of the new sneakers starts with the same color scheme as the “Happy Pineapple” Free Run Trail with a mix of “coconut milk,” metallic gold, and “green glow.” The Air Max 95 stands out among the crop with its eyestays split into seafoam green and pink halves, while additional cork accents appear on the Air Zoom-Type and women’s Air Force 1.

The number “94430” is embroidered onto the toe of the Air Max 95 and Air Max 90, a nod to the grocery store reference number for organic pineapples. Before you see a pineapple at the grocery store, though, more than 40,000 tons of waste is created each year from pineapple leaves. Piñatex leather makes use of those leaves that would otherwise be discarded, and the leftover biomass from the process used to make it can then be used as fertilizer.

Nike Nike Nike Nike Nike

The Air Max 95 is available now — Right now, the only “Happy Pineapple” sneaker available to purchase in the U.S. is the Air Max 95, which is selling for $180. The rest of them should be on the way, however, as several other models are already available on Nike’s websites for other countries.

The era of the pineapple is upon us, and the best way to react is with the same tongue-y smile as our little friend.