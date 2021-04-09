Nike welcomes 4/20 with its flowery ‘Hawaii’ SB Dunk High sneaker

Nike is treating its consumers to a vacation in the middle of April. There’s no design that embodies warm beaches and summertime more than Hawaiian print — but instead of donning a patterned shirt, we’ll be sporting the look on our feet. Nike SB has prepped its coveted Dunk High for summer and dressed it entirely in a Hawaiian print, packing a little more heat into one of its hottest silhouettes — and now scheduled the sneaker to drop at the end of the month.

While we are growing a little tired of the Dunk thanks to Nike’s endless drops, the silhouette is best fit for this theme. Our initial look at the sneaker revolved more around its tropical appearance, but updates from the Swoosh reveal the shoe is part of its 4/20 festivities — which are notably celebrated through new Dunk iterations.

Baked to perfection — Donning blue and pink shades, the shoe looks a bit faded, a look that becomes more understandable when digging deeper into its meaning. With its Hawaiian hibiscus print, the sneaker reportedly nods to Maui Wowie aka Maui Waui, a Hawaiian strain known for its tropical sweetness.

Nike

Wearing the footwear only makes its dedication more obvious. The Dunk’s layers are designed to tear away over time, revealing surprises that further contribute to the shoe's “loud” motif, including shaggy green suede and a palm tree print. Another hidden surprise, a pocket on the tongue, is perfect for celebrating the stoner holiday, giving wearers a discreet and secure storage option.

Hemp details on the Swoosh and tongue only further the footwear’s dank theme, while the addition of a bright orange tag nods to Nike SB’s heritage and Orange Label skate shops. A hemp-colored rubber outsole completes the design.

A look at the torn-away upper. YankeeKicks

Does it come in a hot box? — Nike’s sun-baked design is set to hit SNKRS after the 4/20 holiday, unfortunately, but real ones know the Hawaiian print sneaker is fit for anytime of the year. The tropical sneaker is set to retail at $120, and as seen with past 4/20 designs, resale price will likely triple that number, if not more.

Dropping on April 23 at 10 a.m. ET, the “Hawaii” Dunk High has range — we can see anyone from frat bros, OG sneakerheads, and skateboarders trying to score a pair. With Nike most likely putting the silhouette up for a lottery-based draw, though, your sneaker future is up to fate.