Nike's Drifter Gator shoe deploys like a parachute to save you from the rain

The summer season has come to an end for 2020, and it's time to get ready for cold and rainy days as we head into the winter. That means, now more than ever, it is crucial to have the necessary apparel and footwear to protect your body from Mother Nature — and, thankfully, there's plenty of fresh, weatherproof gear starting to roll out. None may be more bizarre than Nike's new ISPA "Drifter Gator" sneaker, however, which comes with a built-in leg cover that deploys like a parachute to guard you from dirt, splashes, and rain as you're out and about hiking, cycling, or whatever it is you choose to do during the winter.

Refreshed for the season — The Drifter Gator is a sight to behold in action, as you'll see below, and that tends to be the goal of Nike's ISPA collection which are built around a design ethos of four main elements: "Improvise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt." It is out of that same philosophy that we've seen the "Road Warrior," a pair of sneakers that looks straight out of the mad Mad Max or Terminator sci-fi universes — there's a reason why Kanye West, the self-proclaimed "head of Adidas," is apparently a big fan of the shoes.

Nike

Nike says that this seasonal update to its existing ISPA Drifter is about creating "adaptable footwear for the built environment," noting that the Gator offers a "ready anytime" response to shifting conditions around you. Last year, the brand also introduced the Air VaporMax FK Gator ISPA, which comes with a similar weather-resistant protective layer — the difference with the Drifter Gator is that this feature is seamlessly integrated into the shoe's upper, rather than being a separate attachment, and you can pop it out (or tuck it in) as you see fit.

Coming real soon — If you're into the madness of a silhouette that is the Drifter Gator, you won't have to wait long to try to get a pair for yourself and your outdoor adventures. It will be available in two different color combinations, white and crimson as well as black and blue, on October 8 for $220. We don't expect these will be as hyped as the ISPA Road Warriors, which sold out in seconds and cost $500 when they launched. That said, the sneaker game is out of control right now, so don't sleep on them and be right on Nike's SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET that day.

Not that there's really much to think about — because who doesn't want an umbrella for their feet? — but just in case you're still having second thoughts on whether you want these or not, here's some eye candy to help you make your decision.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike