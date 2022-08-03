Nike ISPA’s Sense Flyknit sneaker comes with a wild array of patterns

Nike’s ISPA division routinely puts out some of the most outlandish sneakers you’ll ever see. Soon to join them will be the ISPA Sense Flyknit, which looks soft but should pack a serious punch.

A full breakdown of the sneaker’s capabilities has yet to be disclosed, but the futuristic sneaker seems to take a similar approach to its Link brethren by way of its avant-garde style. The upper is fitted with various pieces of Flyknit material, and the soles are curved to allow for a more dynamic step. Because ISPA maintains a sustainable approach to sneaker design, the kicks are more than likely to include eco-conscious features, too.

Stones and bones — Flyknit on the upper appears in various thicknesses, colors, and shapes that contribute to its intentionally messy look. The material is made of lightweight strands of yarn that have been woven into a one-piece upper, which secures the wearer’s foot to the shoe’s platform and provides breathable padding.

The thick midsole uses a cushioning system that puts it on par with the ISPA Overreact and Road Warrior models. React Foam is rumored to be the cushion’s main material, but exact construction details have yet to be revealed by Nike. Branding is kept to a minimum with baby Swooshes taking their place on the toe and collar, while an ISPA logo is knitted into a medial panel.

Nike is preparing for a release of the sneaker in “Light Bone” and “Enigma Stone” color schemes. The former takes on a neutral, off-white vibe with a combination of white, black, and marble on the upper and beige and gray on the sole. “Enigma Stone” throws some color into the mix as the upper blends neon green, brown, and marble, and gum and gray on the sole.

What’s been cooking at ISPA — The “Improvise, Scavenge, Protect, and Adapt” (ISPA) line launched the bulbous ISPA Link and ISPA Link Axis sneakers earlier this year as a revolutionary way to get rid of the need for glue and other unsustainable practices in sneaker design. The shoes were built with disassembly in mind, and each pair takes about eight minutes to construct. At the end of their life cycle, the kicks can be recycled into anything from a water bottle to a basketball court.

Release info for the Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit is still under wraps, but the official images are a telling sign that a drop date may not be far behind. The Sense Flyknit doesn’t look like it was made to be taken apart, though, so best not to start tearing at the seams until Nike gives the go-ahead.