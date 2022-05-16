Nike and Jacquemus are making sportswear fit for the runway

Fresh off collaborations with Comme des Garçons and Louis Vuitton, Nike is continuing its luxury streak by partnering with French fashion label Jacquemus for the very first time. Their female-focused collection aims to “invigorate celebration of the multidimensionality of contemporary athletes,” according to Nike’s announcement.

“For this collaboration with Nike, I wanted to create a collection that reinterprets athletic women’s sportswear in a minimal way,” Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus said in a release. “I have always been inspired by vintage ACG pieces and Nike campaigns from the ’90s. Having this imagery in mind, we designed women’s athletic wear with sensuous details and neutral colors, along with my own interpretation of the Humara — my favorite Nike shoe. It was important for the collection to be accessible, for all bodies, and to be a natural blend of Jacquemus style and Nike performance.”

What’s expected — The revolutionary partnership between the two brands took nearly three years to finalize, Jacquemus told Vogue. The resulting pieces combine the designer’s love of the outdoors, as well as his body-conscious aesthetic, with Nike’s activewear technology — which has recently expanded to include more sustainable options. Jacquemus also shared some of his own womenswear obsessions with Vogue, citing late-’90s lace miniskirts, Lady Diana’s athleisure looks, and “the DNA” of tennis.

Nike / Jacquemus

Ahead of the collection’s release, Nike and Jacquemus have teased Humara sneakers decorated with a miniature Swoosh, a pleated skirt, a hiking-inspired bucket hat, and what looks to be a white tennis dress. The capsule is expected to include 15 pieces total.

Coming soon — Despite the collection’s womenswear focus, Jacquemus hopes the collection will speak to a larger audience, he told Vogue. “It was super important to me also for this to not be an elitist collaboration — to have something that everyone can wear,” he assured the publication. Whether that same accessibility will apply to the capsule’s cost is unclear, although its prices could be comparable to Nike’s collaborative offerings with Off-White.

Nike and Jacquemus’s collection will initially launch on June 28 through the luxury label’s website, with a release at Nike retail spaces to follow in the early summer. According to the two brands, their capsule redefines summer ready-to-wear, making it “comfortable anywhere, anytime.”