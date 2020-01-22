Nike's NBA All-Star 2020 sneakers pay homage to the city of Chicago

With the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend tipping off on February 14th, sportswear brands are getting ready to go all out for the event in Chicago. Chief among them is Nike, the league's main apparel maker, which is heading into the game with new sneakers and apparel to debut. Aside from the self-lacing Adapt BB 2.0 that Nike revealed earlier this week (seen above), the company is introducing a slew of limited-edition Air Jordans that pay homage to Michael Jordan's time with the Chicago Bulls.

A variety of kicks — Nike's NBA All-Star lineup this year includes a Jordan I and III with black-and-red hues, the Bulls' colors, as well as a deconstructed take on the Jordan V from Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton men's artistic director Virgil Ablohh. There's also a Space Jam- themed LeBron 17, and a few other Jordan models designed by members of the community in Chicago.

Nike says the idea was to come up with a collection that's "From Chicago, for Chicago," using elements of the city like its diversity, train lines and NBA team to create relevant designs for basketball fans (and hypebeasts).

Air Jordan V "Off-White."

Nike x NBA — Since 2017, when Nike replaced rival Adidas as the official uniform sponsor of the NBA, the brand has used All-Star Weekend as a launchpad for coveted sneakers, and that trend is going to continue in 2020 in Chicago. For Jordan Brand, naturally the 2020 NBA All-Star game presents a massive opportunity, as it's taking place in the city where Michael Jordan cemented his legacy as the Greatest Of All Time (aka the G.O.A.T.).

Most of the sneakers Nike and Jordan will drop at NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 are going to hit retailers on February 15th, although some pairs will be available exclusively in Chicago.

Nike Air Ship x Air Jordan 1 "New Beginnings."

Air Jordan I High "85."

Women's Air Jordan 1 High "UNC to Chicago."