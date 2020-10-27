One of Nike's best basketball sneakers is on sale right now for under $100

With the imminent launch of Kyrie Irving's next signature shoe, the Kyrie 7, naturally it's time for Nike to clear out inventory of the old model. And that's great for you, dear reader, especially if you're someone who loves to play basketball.

Over the past few years, Nike's Kyrie line of sneakers has become one of the best on and off the court, thanks to its bold, colorful design and high-tech performance features that make them extremely comfortable. Typically, the Kyrie 6 retails for $140, but with the seventh model coming next month, right now you can get it for $96 directly from Nike's online store. That's a hefty 31 percent discount, to be precise.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.

Can't go wrong — In particular, the color we're talking about is the "Asia Irving" Kyrie 6, a homage to the Brooklyn Nets superstar's older sister that honors her success as a model, fashion designer, and entrepreneur, according to Nike.

That nod translates into a sneaker that comes with a mix of soft, gray and purple pastel colors, combined with a bright yellow (aka Voltt) on the Zoom Turbo Air bag and red accents on Nike's double-stacked Swoosh logo.

While there are plenty of sizes available at the moment — for all genders — you need to act fast because paying less than $100 for these is a steal. And, if you rather wait for the new Kyrie 7, well, those are set to drop on November 11 on Nike's SNKRS app.