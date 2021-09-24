Nike recruits Megan Thee Stallion as its ‘hot girl coach’

Hot girls wear Nike, according to the brand’s latest campaign. The Swoosh has recruited Megan Thee Stallion for its “Play New” campaign, highlighting the star’s fitness journey. Encouraging fans to define sports in their own personal way, Meg says in a clip: “Dance is my sport. Performing is my sport. Rapping is my sport. And if you think this don’t take no work and no effort and no sweat, you’re wrong.”

In an “Athletes” highlight on the Nike website, Megan says she trains five days a week, has 12-hour dance rehearsals, and performs in front of 50,000 people regularly — where she also says she’s squatting about 50 percent of her show run time. Although she may not be a traditional Nike athlete, or one of its many male collaborators — including Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and most notoriously, Travis Scott — Megan proves she’s just as worthy of her spot as anyone else.

Body-ody-ody — To encourage her fans to get active, the Texan rapper partnered with Nike trainer Tara Nicolas on a series of Nike Training Club (NTC) workouts. “I like the fact that Hotties get to see me go through my struggle,” Megan says in a clip of her training. “It’s realistic for you to want to give up. It’s realistic for you to not want to eat this today. It’s just really about discipline.”

Nike

As Megan continues on her training journey — which fans can follow and participate in on Nike’s NTC app — she says she wants to keep herself accountable while inspiring others to set manageable goals. “Real Hotties support other Hotties,” Meg says in her “Athletes” spotlight. “Wake up, look in the mirror: I am bad. I am a bad B. I am a Hot Girl. I, too, am a Hot Girl Coach.”