These rare, Michael Jordan-signed Nike shoes are ‘only’ selling for $18,000

This year has seen a number of rare and game-worn Michael Jordan memorabilia sold for thousands — and even millions — of dollars. In October, a pair of Nike Air Ships worn by Jordan during his first season in the NBA set the new record for most expensive pair of sneakers ever sold at auction with a sale price of $1.5 million dollars. Just prior to their sale, a pair of Jordan Brand underwear worn by His Airness himself sold for $3,341, even with (or because of) “definite use.”

Fans — or at least, fans with money — are willing to pay any price to get as close to Jordan as they can. Up next on the market is a pair of Upper Deck Jordan 15 sneakers signed by Jordan and numbered 23 out of 23 editions. At $18,000, the rare shoe is a steal compared to other Jordan-signed sneakers.

A good bet for Bulls fans — The description for the pair of Upper Deck Jordan 15s promises they’ll become “the centerpiece to your Chicago Bulls fan cave” with their black upper and bold red accents near the eyelets, collar, and sole unit. Details like Jordan’s signature, written out in silver ink on the left shoe’s lateral side, only add to the appeal.

Yet the best detail on the shoes may be its “23/23” marking, signaling the pair’s rarity and also aligning with Jordan’s signature jersey number. An individually-numbered tamper-evident hologram, as well as an official license from the sports apparel retailer Fanatics, confirms the sneakers are the real deal.

Consider it an investment — For $18,000, you’ll receive the rare sneakers alongside their limited edition box, which comes in a similar black and red palette albeit in a more used condition. And in a true bargain deal, the Upper Deck Jordan 15s come with free shipping, which may save you around $20 considering the care the pair will be wrapped up with.

Those with the will (and means) to buy the signed Upper Deck Jordan 15 sneakers may do so on the Fanatics website. Years down the line, they can probably re-sell the pair too, most likely for more than the shoes are selling now. Time only seems to inflate the value of Jordan memorabilia, so the later, the better.