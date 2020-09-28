Nike's Nigeria 2020 soccer jerseys are here and ready to dazzle you

It's no secret there's always been an inherent crossover between the worlds of soccer and fashion, and historically there are few better examples of that than the jerseys of the Nigerian national team. Following the huge success of its 2018 Nigeria football kits, Nike is now finally launching its 2020 "Naija" collection, which it revealed back in February this year. Nike says the new soccer jerseys, shorts, and socks, for both the "Home" and "Away" uniforms, are designed to fuse "the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe with modern football design." Details like the kit's pattern, for instance, were hand-drawn and are intended to pay homage to Nigeria's nobility and family culture — and the results are stunning jerseys that shine thanks to different shades of green and dazzling patterns around the chest and neck areas.

Football, but make it fashion — In addition to the traditional Home and Away soccer kits for Super Eagles, as Nigeria's men's and women's football team are known, Nike is also releasing other gear for their fans — and those other people who simply want like to wear these designs as a fashion statement. That apparel line includes a poncho, vest, dress, track jacket, sleeveless basketball top, T-shirts, socks, bags, and more. There's also Naija footwear involved: a pair of Nike Air Force 1 React and Nike Air Presto, both of which sport black-and-green colors similar to those found on the clothing.

Nike

"I want it now" — If that's how you feel, here comes the good and bad news. The bad news is Nike dropped its entire 2020 Naija collection on Monday for "Nike members," AKA people who have an account on their site and / or use the app, and much of it has already sold out. Now, the good news is that the sportswear giant and select retailers are expected to do a wider drop on October 1, meaning you'll have another chance to get the kit, sneakers, or any of the other new Nigeria gear you may be interested in.

The pricing for the soccer jerseys starts at $90 for adult sizes, though you could spend as much as $165 if you want the version that the players wear on the pitch. The Naija Air Force 1 Reacts, meanwhile, cost $120. You can go peruse Nike's online shop right now to see if there's anything from the collection left for you, otherwise, be ready for round two in just a few days.

Nike