Wearing Nike's Off-White Air Force 1 'Volt': So bright, so amazing

With the late Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton AF1s set to drop soon, let’s take a look at one of the designer's best (and brightest) pairs ever.

Edgar Alvarez Barajas / Input

Nike and Virgil Abloh collaborated on a few Air Force 1 sneakers before his passing, but none brighter than this incredible Volt pair that dropped in 2018.

Edgar Alvarez Barajas / Input

Along with those super bright neon colors, the shoe features Abloh’s trademark DIY aesthetic with details like exposed stitching, a cutoff tongue, and a multi-material upper made from suede and plastic.

Edgar Alvarez Barajas / Input

