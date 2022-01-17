Wearing Nike's Off-White Air Force 1 'Volt': So bright, so amazing

Style
With the late Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton AF1s set to drop soon, let’s take a look at one of the designer's best (and brightest) pairs ever.
Nike and Virgil Abloh collaborated on a few Air Force 1 sneakers before his passing, but none brighter than this incredible Volt pair that dropped in 2018.
Along with those super bright neon colors, the shoe features Abloh’s trademark DIY aesthetic with details like exposed stitching, a cutoff tongue, and a multi-material upper made from suede and plastic.