Nike’s Off-White Jordan 2 sneakers feature Michael Jordan’s signature

Keeping up with frequent Nike collaborator Travis Scott, Virgil Abloh has released a series of sneakers with the Swoosh this year, and teased more to come. After debuting an Air Jordan 5 and women’s Air Jordan 4, the designer’s Off-White label is now moving onto Nike’s Air Jordan 2 Low model, offering two shades of the sneaker.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 2, which first debuted in 1986. Created with high-end luxury in mind, the sneaker was known for its rich leather upper, lizard skin-style detailing, and noticeable lack of Nike’s Swoosh. Here, Off-White has kept the traditional features of the Air Jordan 2 Low, while ceremoniously adding Michael Jordan’s signature to the design — recalling how he'd sign his own pairs and give them away to kids after games. The autographed detail is a first for the model and any of Off-White’s previous collaborations.

Better with age — Abloh’s rework of the iconic sneaker arrives in two color palettes; one bearing a white base with red accents and the other black with blue accents. Both shoes flaunt Off-White’s signature sans serif font branding, marked “shoelaces,” and exposed foam collars. Abloh’s infamous zip-tie lace attachment decorates the white AJ2 in a luminous cream, while it makes more of a statement on the black sneaker, dressed in bright orange.

Acknowledging the age of the Air Jordan 2, both shoes feature “pre-crumbled” soles, making it look like the midsoles have been repaired over time. On the white and red pair, the midsoles have been yellowed, while the black and blue offering sports faded black midsoles filled in with translucent orange.

Back to the ‘80s — To further commemorate the the 35th anniversary of the silhouette, Off-White and Jordan Brand worked together on an accompanying apparel capsule. Basketball clothing, tees, hoodies, caps, shorts, trousers, and more T-shirts — sporting vests already superimposed on them — are set to release alongside the sneakers. In retro fashion, the green and gray apparel features reflective details and a hefty amount of windbreaker material, as well as Off-White and Jordan Brand motifs.

Both Air Jordan 2 sneakers and the clothing capsule launch on November 12. Available on SNKRS — and globally via Atmos — the commemorative shoes retail for $250 each, solidifying their collectible status. There’s no better way to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 2 than buying another pair.