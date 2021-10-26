Wearing Nike's Off-White Jordan 4 ‘Sail’: Best women's sneaker ever?

Style
Even if you're a dude like me, these are a must-have in any shoe rotation – but be ready to pay quite the premium.
With so many Nike x Off-White sneakers dropping over the past few years, it’s easy to forget some pairs that have been part of the collection. But one that’s extremely memorable, thanks to its clean luxurious design, is the Off-White Air Jordan 4 “Sail” that arrived in 2020.
Virgil Abloh and Nike launched their Sail AJ4 as a shoe designed for women, giving them exclusive access to buy a pair via the SNKRS app. Not surprisingly, the $200 sneaker sold out in seconds – and now it’s reselling for as much as $4,200, depending on the size.