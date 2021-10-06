Wearing Nike's Off-White Dunk Low 'Lot 1': Best sneaker of 2021?

Style
Virgil Abloh's latest collab with the Swoosh featured 50 different Dunks, including this white pair with shiny silver details that's simply amazing.
Out of “The 50” collection of Dunk Lows that Virgil Abloh designed for Nike, the Lot 01 of 50 pair was one of the most limited — along with the Lot 50 of 50, which came with a blacked-out design.
As you may recall, Nike gave people “Exclusive Access” to the shoes via its SNKRS app, where no one knew which pair they were getting until it showed up at their door. A fair, unorthodox way to drop super exclusive sneakers.