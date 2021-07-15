Nike taps Off-White and other streetwear brands for Tokyo Olympics apparel

Nike has assembled its own fashion dream team for the Tokyo Olympics. Off-White, Sacai, Undercover, and Ambush have all been tapped for collaborative capsules to celebrate the Summer Games. The designers play it free and loose in their channeling of the summer games with stylish athletic gear that could very well be evergreen.

As part of Ambush’s capsule, a new “Flash Lime” version of its killer Dunk High will release as the lone sneaker confirmed by the four designers. The bright new color scheme comes as part of a wider capsule inspired by Tokyo motorcycle culture, which is what originally informed the Dunk and its tailpipe-like Swoosh flying off the back.

Nike will begin rolling out the collections beginning with Off-White on July 23, the same day as the Opening Ceremony. Undercover will then release on July 28, followed by Ambush on July 30 and Sacai on August 4.

Off-White

Virgil Abloh has made a futuristic impression of performance gear, with an off-kilter Swoosh and spraypainted dots appearing across T-shirts, sports bras, two-in-one running shorts, and tight shorts. Skateboarding also informs the wide-legged pants, which include a shoelace for a belt just as many skaters are known to do. Rumor has it Off-White’s new Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% will release as part of the collection, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet. The sneakers do, however, appear in the campaign photos for the collection.

Sacai

Sacai takes a more lifestyle approach to its collection, which includes parkas and bomber jackets not exactly suited for summer. A simple hoodie features a blocky Nike logo, while cropped sweatpants come with a built-in belt. The womenswear is where Sacai gets more creative, including pleated skirts and a hybrid oversized T-shirt with matching pleats on the rear.

Ambush

Yoon Ambush continues her fascination with motorcycles in hot pink and an electric green. A motorcycle jacket and pants wouldn’t look out of place in a motorcycle-based anime, while a dynamic vest and sports bras are also included. The bright and oversized green T-shirt comes in with black blocking and as the piece most likely, besides the kicks, to be adopted from the women-focused collection.

Undercover

Nike hasn’t released specifics on the pieces from its Undercover collection, saying only that designer Jun Takahashi bridged chaos and balance while being informed by Tokyo’s streetball culture. It’s his collection that best follows the Olympic assignment, so of course we’re dying to see more from it.