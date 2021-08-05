Here’s how you can buy Nike’s Off White ‘The 50’ Dunk Low sneakers

The great outpouring of Off-White and Nike’s Dunk Low “The 50” collection is set to begin in less than a week. Never have we seen such a large variety of one sneaker release at once, which creates a lot of questions about how the process will work.

Nike has now confirmed that the 50 variants for the Dunk Low will be distributed randomly on the SNKRS app. Through an “Exclusive Access” program, select users will receive invitations to purchase one of the Dunks, but they won’t be able to choose the color. Those who use the SNKRS app frequently are more likely to receive an invitation to purchase, which may just weed out the bots that usually dominate high-profile releases.

While Off-White has already closed its raffle for editions “1/50” and “50/50” of the Dunk Low, the Exclusive Access program on SNKRS is set to begin August 9. If you don’t receive an invite right away, be patient. Nike says it’ll roll out access to the Dunks over the course of several days.

You get what you get — Besides the first and last editions of the Dunks, the remaining 48 variants feature the same white and grey base with different color combinations for the accents, which include laces, zip-ties, and tabs. This large lot of only slightly distinct sneakers could have led to the paradox of choice, but commitment anxiety won’t be an issue now that Nike has said, in essence, you’ll get what you get and like it.

If you want to learn more about how Off-White landed on its 50 versions of the Dunk Low, you can do so by watching a series of videos within the SNKRS app. That’s not me being lazy and telling you to get your information elsewhere either — the engagement will boost your chances of landing a pair, any pair, come next week.

May the odds be in your favor two-fold, first in even getting an invite and second in having an acceptable color combo put in front of you.