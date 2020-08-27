Style

Nike's massaging shoes are about to drop, and you don't want to miss them

The "Offline" mules are hitting the SNKRS app on August 28.

Edgar Alvarez

As hyped up as we may be for the color-changing Civilist SB Dunk or the Union Air Jordan 4, there's another pair of Nike sneakers that simply cannot go unnoticed: the "Offline." These mule shoes, which the brand introduced earlier this month, are designed to be perfect for our "do nothing" lifestyle — a sentiment that rings particularly true during a global pandemic, where the best thing you can do for your health (and others') is to stay home.

Comfy, comfy, comfy — Complete with beaded insoles that are intended to offer a massage-like feel as you walk around, the Offlines are destined to be extremely comfortable. And Nike's taking those vibes even further with a soft, padded upper, a super thick midsole, and the slip-on mule style that's going to make the shoes super breathable, as well.

Along with the "Black Menta" pair pictured above, you also have the choice of a "Vast Grey" pair — although both feature a bright pink color on those beaded insoles. If you're the type of person who loves wearing slides around your home, Nike has just given you a better, cooler alternative with its Offline mules.

Nike

Don't sleep on them — While the Offlines may not be as sought-after as the SB Dunks or Air Jordans I mentioned earlier, there's still bound to be some notable demand for them from sneakerheads and hypebeasts, especially because they're a completely new silhouette from Nike. And because, believe it not, there's sneaker subculture that's obsessed with mules and sandals in general. Sure, they're not a collab with Virgil Abloh or Travis Scott, but neither are the original Space Hippies and those sold out in seconds.

All I'm saying is that, if you want a pair of these, you should have Nike's SNKRS app downloaded and ready to go before they're scheduled to drop on August 28 at 10AM ET. They're $120, which isn't cheap by any means, but think about how great you're going to feel the next time you take a trip to your kitchen to grab a snack, or whenever you simply want to feet up on your couch and feel like you're getting a foot massage.

Nike
Bottom of the "Offline" insoles.Nike