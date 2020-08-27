Nike's massaging shoes are about to drop, and you don't want to miss them

As hyped up as we may be for the color-changing Civilist SB Dunk or the Union Air Jordan 4, there's another pair of Nike sneakers that simply cannot go unnoticed: the "Offline." These mule shoes, which the brand introduced earlier this month, are designed to be perfect for our "do nothing" lifestyle — a sentiment that rings particularly true during a global pandemic, where the best thing you can do for your health (and others') is to stay home.

Comfy, comfy, comfy — Complete with beaded insoles that are intended to offer a massage-like feel as you walk around, the Offlines are destined to be extremely comfortable. And Nike's taking those vibes even further with a soft, padded upper, a super thick midsole, and the slip-on mule style that's going to make the shoes super breathable, as well.

Along with the "Black Menta" pair pictured above, you also have the choice of a "Vast Grey" pair — although both feature a bright pink color on those beaded insoles. If you're the type of person who loves wearing slides around your home, Nike has just given you a better, cooler alternative with its Offline mules.

Nike

Don't sleep on them — While the Offlines may not be as sought-after as the SB Dunks or Air Jordans I mentioned earlier, there's still bound to be some notable demand for them from sneakerheads and hypebeasts, especially because they're a completely new silhouette from Nike. And because, believe it not, there's sneaker subculture that's obsessed with mules and sandals in general. Sure, they're not a collab with Virgil Abloh or Travis Scott, but neither are the original Space Hippies and those sold out in seconds.

All I'm saying is that, if you want a pair of these, you should have Nike's SNKRS app downloaded and ready to go before they're scheduled to drop on August 28 at 10AM ET. They're $120, which isn't cheap by any means, but think about how great you're going to feel the next time you take a trip to your kitchen to grab a snack, or whenever you simply want to feet up on your couch and feel like you're getting a foot massage.

Nike