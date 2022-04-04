Nike’s Pegasus Turbo running sneaker gets a huge sustainable makeover

Nike’s beloved Pegasus Turbo model is returning for the first time since 2019, this time boasting at least 50-percent recycled materials by weight. Dubbed the Pegasus Turbo Next Nature, the sneaker takes insights from the Air Zoom AlphaFly Next Nature, Nike Basketball’s Cosmic Unity, and previous Pegasus Turbos to combine their performance and sustainability features.

A legacy — The sneaker may be the most versatile and sustainable version of the Pegasus Turbo yet, meaning it’ll see great demand from runners: Nike’s Pegasus models are some of the brand’s longest-standing (and best-selling) running shoes. First introduced in 1983, the shoe was designed to satisfy every type of runner with the allure of flying like the winged horse it takes its name from. Consistent feedback from running groups, as well as Nike’s own testing and research, have ensured the Pegasus line remains a top seller throughout the years.

Nike

In 2018, the first Pegasus Turbo was born out of a key discovery from the Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4%, leaving out the latter’s carbon fiber plate while retaining the Nike ZoomX foam in the midsole. Nike has since experimented with recycled ZoomX foam — doing so in 2021 with the Air Zoom AlphaFly Next Nature — proving its racing sneakers could perform just as well with recycled materials. The latest Pegasus Turbo is the brand’s first performance shoe made with at least 50-percent recycled content by weight.

What’s new — According to Nike, insights from testing groups showed that runners wanted a responsibly made and versatile trainer with more foam underfoot. The Nike Peg Turbo Next Nature meets such demands with a midsole made with at least 55-percent recycled ZoomX foam. Flyknit yarn fully sourced from recycled materials give the upper a breathable and lightweight fit, while the dyeing process saves 70 liters of water for every kilogram of yarn produced.

Nike Nike Nike

The eco-friendly runner helps Nike get closer to its 2025 targets in achieving sustainability throughout its supply chain. This year, 100 percent of manufacturing scrap at the brand’s suppliers was diverted from landfills, and emissions were significantly reduced by reusing existing plastics, yarns, and textiles. The introduction of even more sustainably-minded sneakers will continue to serve Nike’s mission — and that of sustainably-minded runners. Pairs of the Pegasus Turbo Next Nature are expected to hit Nike’s website later this year for $150.