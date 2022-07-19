Nike and RTFKT Studios are dropping a hoodie IRL and as an NFT

Since acquiring web3 studio RTFKT last December, Nike has debuted a number of cyber sneakers including virtual versions of its Dunk and Air Force 1 models. The Swoosh’s digital wardrobe is now expanding with the release of its RTFKT x Nike AR Genesis Hoodie.

Originally revealed in April, the hoodie marks Nike’s first NFT apparel item. Unlike the brand’s previous digital clothing, housed on both Fortnite and Roblox, the AR Genesis Hoodie enables wear for both RTFKT Clone X avatars and real-life holders of the NFT sweatshirt. A near-field communication (NFC) chip implanted in the physical hoodie allows it to wirelessly communicate with the digital asset.

Nike’s coolest hoodie yet — The Genesis hoodie boasts target markers on its sleeves, as well as a QR code displayed by RTFKT and Nike logos on the chest. Per RTFKT, the target tracks the hoodie’s augmented reality experience, while scanning the QR code will “trigger” the sweatshirt’s AR and track the 3D movement of the garment. Such features allow owners of the Genesis hoodie to add AR effects like virtual wings to their apparel, allowing for customization.

Nike

“This Genesis Hoodie is a new way to think of IRL clothes for us,” said Benoit Pagotto, one of RTFKT’s founders, in a tweet. “[I] can't wait to release it; it's been years we dream of combining AR and clothes, getting you all ready early for the year we'll all be wearing AR.” RTFKT eventually plans to build upon these features, a statement reveals, to enable token-gated access to in-person events — similar to those hosted by NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club, which require NFT ownership for entry.

Access to the Genesis hoodie will initially be given to holders of RTFKT Clone X avatars, as well as those who own the RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis CryptoKicks. Everyone else will have to wait until July 21, when the NFT apparel’s private mint is set to go live via RTFKT’s website. Buyers should keep in mind that the physical Genesis hoodie is even more limited than its NFT counterpart, meaning there’ll be no guarantee that holders of the digital version will be able to forge a tangible one. It’s first come, first serve.