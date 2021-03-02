Nike's KAWS x Sacai Blazer sneakers are the definition of wearable art

Leaked images of the Sacai x Nike Blazer Low have riled up sneakerheads since last July, but now it’s been revealed that Brian Donnelly, better known as KAWS, has worked on the silhouette as well. Reimagined by the renowned designer and Japanese fashion label, the Blazer Low has debuted in two colorful designs sporting Sacai's familiar stacked Swoosh.

Both KAWS and Sacai have longstanding relationships with Nike, and have collaborated with the sneaker brand before. This Blazer Low, however, marks the first time the three labels have worked together on one project — or perhaps more. After sharing teaser images of the shoes on its Instagram, KAWS shared that the trio had actually created an entire capsule collection, of which the Blazer Low was simply the centerpiece. According to the designer, the full collection will arrive in July.

Rainbow of layers — Revealed on Instagram as part of Chitose Abe’s Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, the collaborative Blazer emerges in two shade ranges, separated by cool and warm tones. The first pair boasts a predominantly red and orange upper, decorated with Sacai's layered Swoosh. Hits of yellow, blue, and tan can also be seen in the sneaker’s laces, eyelets, and stacked Swoosh.

Chitose Abe

The second Blazer Low features primarily blue and green coloring, and also flaunts Sacai’s double Swoosh branding. Pink and yellow accents hide underneath the upper’s eyelets and side layers, but it’s hard to see more as the official imagery only reveals a shot of the shoe’s toes.

Both sneakers sit atop a textured white midsole, in which KAWS' signature XX has been implemented towards the toe. We’ll have to wait for a closer look at the Blazer Lows to see if there are any further applications of KAWS’ signature motifs on the stacked construction.

Chitose Abe

Summer heat — As mentioned on KAWS’ Instagram, the funky sneakers are simply a taste of what’s to come from the three labels. Their collaborative sneaker collection is set to drop in July, and if it’s anything like the Blazer Low, it’ll boast lots of color, layers, and creative takes on classic silhouettes.

Before the capsule drops, however, we’re likely to get a better look at the Blazer Low, along with the sneakers dropping by its side. More detailed imagery is expected as Abe’s A/W ‘21 collection releases, and KAWS will most likely share additional teaser photos. That being said, we know some sneakerheads already have their sights set on the shoe despite its lack of pictures. It’s only a waiting game now.