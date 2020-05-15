Nike SB's 'Chunky Dunky' sneaker is as drippy as a pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream

Nike is continuing its SB Dunk revival with what might be the best drop of the year so far, a collaboration with Ben & Jerry's dubbed "The Chunky Dunky." After plenty of rumors and speculation over the past few months, the brand has finally made the sneaker official, announcing that it will be available for $100 on May 23 at select skate shops worldwide and the Nike SNKRS app on May 26. As you can see, the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Ben & Jerry’s is as loud as it can possible be, featuring a colorful design that's intended to resemble the pint packaging from the Vermontian ice cream company.

Deliciously beautiful — The Chunky Dunky's outsole is designed to mimic the green hillside seen on Ben & Jerry's containers, according to Nike, and that's complemented by a sky blue leather upper with a hairy faux-print that pays homage to the dancing cows seen on B&J's pints. Inside the sneaker, the lining, sock-liner, and insole are donning Ben & Jerry's signature tie-dye print, as well as its logo on the tongue. But what brings this SB Dunk all together is the drippy, gold Nike swoosh, which makes the Chunky Dunk truly desirable and, dare I say, mouthwatering.

Nike says the collaboration with Ben & Jerry's was an initiative by the SB team, who wanted to work closely with the ice cream company to bring its fun and funky flavors, as well as its "creative visual identity and socially progressive agenda" to an iconic Dunk sneaker.

Toughy, Toughy — Now, here comes the bad news: The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Ben & Jerry’s is going to be available in extremely limited quantities — and like B&J's Limited Batch flavors, Nike says, when they're gone, they're gone — so you're going to have to be extra lucky to get one of these pairs. While the Chunky Dunk's MSRP is a super chill $100, the resale market for these is going to be insane — they're already going for as much as $2,000 on apps such as GOAT, depending on the size.

Aside from certain retro Air Jordans, which have exploded in price since the debut of ESPN's The Last Dance documentary series, there's no doubt Nike SB Dunks and Dunks are the hottest sneakers in the game right now. But, even though it could be near impossible to buy the Chunky Dunks for $100, it's still worth a shot. Those of you who want to try — and why wouldn't you? — can go to Nike SB's site for a list of skate shops that will be selling them on May 23, or you can also check out the SNKRS app to see what time they'll be dropping on May 26.

Nike