Nike SB’s ‘Fruity Pack’ Dunks are the perfect 4/20 sneakers

The intoxicating smell of new sneakers is about to come with a side of fruit. Nike is preparing the release of its “Fruity Pack,” which will see the SB Dunk High and Low take the colors of cherry, pineapple, green apple, and blue raspberry.

The four-part collection is expected to see a release this spring, and there’s even rising suspicion that they are themed around 4/20 — the ultimate stoner holiday. The brand might’ve just been trying to be cute with goofy fruit graphics on the tongue tags, but they do also look pretty stoned. It’s also worth mentioning that each of the fruits involved has a weed strain named after them on the market.

Finish your fruit salad — Nike’s all-fruit meal starts with a course of the SB Dunk High “Pineapple,” which is dressed in a pale yellow upper with orange soles and overlays. The Swoosh comes in bright yellow to continue the tonal arrangement, while green heel tabs break up the sunny color scheme as a nod to pineapple’s leafy crown.

The “Cherry” iteration takes to the SB Dunk Low with a bright red leather upper and burgundy sole. Suede dresses the burgundy overlays and Swoosh for some added texture. The first two sneakers from the “Fruity Pack” are the only ones to see their official images surface, but unofficial shots from leakers @depeche23mode and @apolloluo1976 show what else is in store.

Light and dark blue coat the SB Dunk Low “Blue Raspberry,” while the SB Dunk Low “Green Apple” displays its namesake’s green exterior. Traditional tongue tags are saved for all four pairs’ main shade, but the undersides give way to graphics of some very happy-looking fruits.

If 4/20 is indeed a tie-in, the sneakers follow Nike’s Dunk High “Strawberry Cough” sneaker from last year as the latest in a series of marijuana-themed sneakers from the Swoosh. Artist Todd Bratrud designed the coughing strawberry graphic, which looks somewhat similar to the ones in this pack. As the holiday fast approaches, the intersection of stoners and sneakerheads may have more than their appetites can handle.