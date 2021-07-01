Nike has an insane ‘Gundam’ SB Dunk sneaker with swappable Swoosh logos

Nike SB Dunks are notorious for their cool collaborations and colorful designs, making them all that more covetable than regular iterations of the sneaker. But compared to Nike Dunk drops, SB sneaker releases are scarce — so it’s hard to imagine five new versions of the shoe are on their way. Nike SB has finally confirmed that a slew of rumored SB Dunk collaborations — including one by Piet Parra — are dropping soon, to the delight of skaters and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

All types of collaborators have joined Nike SB to create the new Dunks, including sneaker store FTC, sneaker blog Quartersnacks, Dutch designer Piet Parra, and even Japanese anime franchise Gundam. There’s truly a style for everyone, should you be able to cop one later this year.

Overseas Inspiration — Inspired by one of the most famous toys in Japan, the Unicorn Gundam, the upcoming Nike SB x Bandai Gundam Dunk Highs features interchangeable Swoosh decals — an homage to the customizable nature of the toy models and stickers one puts on a skateboard. Two colorways — one white and yellow, the other navy and gold — reference the modes of Gundam from the original series storyline, while an armor-like toe box and Gundam Unicorn insignia at the heel complete the detail-packed sneakers.

Nike SB Nike SB Nike SB

Another commemorative SB Dunk — this time honoring San Francisco skate shop FTC — also takes inspiration from Japan. Drawing from the aesthetics and tradition of the country’s historic public bathhouses, teal suede underlays meet white quilted overlays on this low top Dunk. A metallic Swoosh and clear sole make the look even more clean.

United SB of America — Switching over to the States, the next Nike SB Dunk leverages sneaker blog Quartersnacks’ heritage of junk food and NYC skateboarding. A zebra-print upper, accented by black leather overlays, nods to fluffy snack cakes topped with a fudge zebra stripe pattern. Quartersnacks’ numeral logo appears at the back heel, while Nike SB branding sits atop a modified unpadded cream tongue.

Nike SB

And after a tease from Parra himself, we’re finally getting his geometric-looking SB Dunk Low. Following his SB Federation Kits — which boast a matching look to the sneakers — the Dunk further celebrates the Tokyo Summer Olympics with wavy patterns and swirling colors. A clean white base lets the shoe’s black Swoosh stand out from the groovy overlays.

Nike SB has yet to reveal when the expressive Dunks will arrive, though we expect each style to drop in the coming months via SNKRS. Parra’s commemorative sneaker may even release in a few weeks given the upcoming Olympics — and the shoes will likely drop alongside their matching jerseys to make the perfect patriotic streetwear look.