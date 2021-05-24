Nike’s gyro-inspired ‘Kebab and Destroy’ sneaker is a delicious treat

If there’s one theme Nike SB can count on for sales, it’s food. Whether the brand is dropping ice-cold Ben & Jerry’s Dunks or sneakers inspired by Chinese street food, consumers are sure to eat the designs up. Now, Nike SB is banking on the theme again — this time in collaboration with Athens-based skate shop Color Skates — to launch a gyro kebab-inspired Dunk High. The delectable design features a multi-colored upper to make sure no filling or topping is left out of the silhouette, while actual gyro graphics decorate the medial sides of the shoes.

Nike SB has collaborated with skate shops all over the globe, but this partnership marks the first time the brand has traveled to Athens. Color Skate, founded in 2008, prides itself on being the heart of Greece’s skateboarding — and now, skaters worldwide can indulge in the shop’s appetizing design, dubbed “Kebab and Destroy.”

Feast your feet — To start off the gyro-inspired design, tan suede dresses the forefoot and eyelets, mimicking the dish’s pita bread base. Bright white leather on the toe box represents the first topping of tzatziki sauce, while hits of red on the laces and Swooshes nod to tomatoes — or spicy feta, if you have taste.

Nike SB

Light olive suede covers the rest of the shoe’s underlays, most likely reminiscent of the olives found throughout Greek cuisine and on a gyro’s mixed salad topping. The muted shade allows for the dish’s key ingredient to stand out on the Dunk High. Dark brown suede, accented with elephant print, dresses the shoe’s ankle flaps and bottom heel to represent a gyro’s meat, cooked on a vertical rotisserie.

The most obvious tribute to the Greek dish is a gyro kebab graphic embroidered on the medial heel of the shoe. A hand tightly grips onto the food, perhaps foreshadowing the way the sneaker will be coveted, while Color Skates adds its colorful “C” logo on the lateral heel. Additional Color Skates branding can be seen on the tongue label, which also labels the Dunk High with its name: “Kebab and Destroy.” Black sole units round out the design with white contrast stitching.

Even the insoles continue the tasty theme. Nike SB