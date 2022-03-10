Nike’s ‘Polaroid’ SB Dunk Low sneaker is perfect for camera geeks

After being teased late last year, Polaroid and Nike’s SB Dunk Low shoe is finally here. Scheduled to drop on April 5, the duo’s kicks are all about celebrating the film and sneaker communities.

In focus — The sneakers are set on a pretty basic black and white construction, save for the signature rainbow motifs reminiscent of Polaroid’s logo. Sharp, white soles bleed into the black uppers on the rear half of the sneaker, while the Polaroid Spectrum Swooshes are made up of four overlapping mini Swooshes in blue, yellow, red, and orange.

Blink and you might miss it, but branded lace tips also feature the Polaroid likeness. More of this color palette can be seen on the lace vamp and insoles, adding some life to an otherwise simplistic shoe.

Polaroid Polaroid Polaroid

Polaroid’s not camera shy — This isn’t the first time Polaroid has linked with a sneaker company, as a Puma RS sneaker pack and Teva Original sandal have made their way to shelves in the past. Inspiration for the Nike partnership, however, stands on the idea of “bringing two great communities together.” In the way the Nike Dunk is a classic in sneaker culture, so is Polaroid’s influence on having tangible mementos of your favorite memories.

The sneakers are slated for a release via Nike’s SNKRS app and select skate shops. And while sneakers branded this heavily tend to be a hit or miss, Nike’s Polaroid SB Dunks are bound to be an instant classic.