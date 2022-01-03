Nike has a green and gold SB Dunk Low sneaker ready for St. Patrick’s Day

Nike SB never passes up the opportunity to create a holiday-inspired Dunk, be it Valentine’s Day, Thanksgiving, or even 4/20. For this year’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities, the brand has whipped up a green sneaker featuring suede panels, metallic gold Swooshes, and of course, shamrock details.

Sure, the Irish holiday doesn’t arrive until March — but material shortages and shipping delays have Nike working well ahead of its usual schedule. Already, the brand has prepared its Valentine’s Day Dunks, riling up sneakerheads well ahead of the celebrations. With supply chain issues disrupting nearly every company, including Nike, Supreme, and Yeezy, we may be seeing more and more products well ahead of their scheduled release dates.

Talk about lucky sneakers — That said, it’s easy to imagine what Nike SB’s St. Patrick’s Day Dunk could look like — past designs from the holiday are overwhelmingly green. And while the brand has yet to reveal official imagery of its St. Patrick’s Day Dunks, leaked photos from @wavegod_thelegend depict an entirely green suede sneaker, complemented by matching green laces, tongues, and sock liners.

This year’s Dunk directly references Nike SB’s St. Patrick’s Day Dunk High from 2013, albeit in low-top form. Switching out the original’s smooth leather panels for suede ones, the updated sneaker comes dressed in a similar emerald green, flashing shiny gold hits on its Swoosh, heels, and tongues to represent a pot of gold. In the spirit of the holiday, white four-leaf clovers have been added to the lateral sides of the shoe, while a white midsole and gum outsole keep the rest of the sneaker fairly minimal.

As rare as a four-leaf clover — As of now, release details for the St. Patrick’s Day Dunk Lows have yet to be established by Nike SB, although the sneakers’ launch will presumably fall around the March holiday. You’ll have to snag a pair to avoid heightened resale prices — and getting pinched on St. Patrick’s Day, of course. Expect the suede shoes to be in high demand, especially as the SB pair sticks out from Nike’s usual two-toned offerings. As much as we may be sick of the Dunk, this celebratory low-top is one we’ll feel lucky to get.