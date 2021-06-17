Edgar Alvarez Barajas

Wearing Nike's 'What The Paul' SB Dunk: Best sneaker of 2021?

Featuring a mix of wild colors, themes, and prints, this shoe for pro skater Paul Rodriguez is as close to sneaker perfection as it gets.

Since signing with Nike SB in 2005, Paul Rodriguez (AKA P-Rod) has been instrumental in growing the brand. And this sneaker pays homage to some of the most iconic pairs from his signature line with the Swoosh’s skateboarding family.

Edgar Alvarez Barajas / Input

In case you’re not familiar with Nike’s “What The” series, these silhouettes are essentially designed to be a Greatest Hits mashup — and we’ve seen the concept on anything from Air Jordan to LeBron James sneakers.

