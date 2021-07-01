Nike’s mythical ‘Strawberry Cough’ Dunk sneakers may finally drop soon

Official images of Nike SB’s “Strawberry Cough” Dunk High have surfaced, insinuating a release may be on the horizon. But given the cannabis-themed sneaker was supposed to drop as part of 2020’s 4/20 offerings — and this year’s celebrations have already passed — the new pictures seem like more of a tease. When would the thematic Dunk High drop, if it did this year (or at all), and for what occasion?

Leaked images of the sneaker have circulated the internet since early 2020 — back when we thought a launch was impending — but soon enough, COVID-19 limited production and made the Dunk’s strain name a bit insensitive. With not one, but two 4/20 holidays gone by, sneakerheads and stoners alike lost hope of the Dunk High ever releasing.

Why now? — Although official pictures don’t necessarily confirm the “Strawberry Cough” Dunk’s launch, their release usually means a drop is imminent. Why would Nike be taking professional photos of a sneaker and distributing them to the public, if not to garner hype for its next release?

Nike SB

Still, should the thematic Dunks drop soon, what occasion would they celebrate? While stoners, and some sneakerheads, don’t necessarily need a reason to light up, it’s unclear why Nike SB would choose to launch the cannabis-themed pair on a day other than 4/20. The brand is notorious for celebrating the stoner holiday with annual Dunks, and given we’ve already waited a year, a “Strawberry Cough” release would’ve been welcomed come next 4/20 — save for those who never expected the shoe to drop, and already spent thousands of dollars to buy one of the few circulating pairs via resale.

Shut up and take our money — Whenever the “Strawberry Cough” Dunk High launches, if it does at all, demand for the sneaker is clearly there. Online hype for the shoe and its near-$10K resale prices prove consumers are willing to pay anything to finally see the cannabis-themed pair come to life.

Nike SB

Designed by Todd Bratrud — the artist behind other 4/20 sneakers like the “White Widow” and infamous “Skunk” Dunk — the “Strawberry Cough” Dunk High sneakers feature red dimpled leather and hairy green suede panels to replicate the texture and look of strawberries, among other things. A coughing strawberry graphic, as seen on the heel and insoles, nods to the strain the Dunk is named after, while a soft green heel tab has been added for further reference. Translucent soles wrap up the funky “Strawberry Cough” design, which will hopefully come to fruition soon — no pun intended.