Nike’s laceless Serena Williams Air Force 1 sneaker is perfect for summer

Serena Williams is swapping her tennis shoes for a crisp pair of Nike Air Force 1s. After announcing a lifestyle-based partnership with Nike last year, the tennis star’s Air Force 1 LXX sneaker will finally release later this month.

Taking home the gold — The shoes, based on Nike’s iconic Air Force 1, use a gold zipper as its crown jewel to replace the laces. Pebbled leather uppers are done in a crisp white and Williams lends her signature to the heel in gold stitching. As a nod to her Design Crew, a “10 4 01” emblem takes place on the tongue, while the double Swoosh adds dimension to the sidewalls of the shoe.

Overall, the pair is as sleek and powerful as the tennis queen herself, who also adds another message to the tongue: “A collection created to inspire change and move the world.” Nike confirmed the release via its SNKRS app, saying the sneaker “offers a window into her elegance, growth, and journey to the top.”

Nike

Nike

A golden opportunity — The Air Force 1’s LXX upgrade was seen most recently through a Swarovski iteration in late 2021, but Williams’ design is a fresh take. Her and Nike’s partnership is one of the brand’s most well-known athlete line, which includes a footwear and apparel collection that dropped last year and a joint apprenticeship program that’s still up and running.

Williams’ choice of the Air Force 1 is a step away from her usual athletic footwear since the silhouette isn’t exactly a performance shoe. Though the Swoosh’s grip on athletic and lifestyle sneakers only gets tighter through collabs like this one, it’s a smart move on Williams’ part, especially since the AF1 is so popular.

Serena Williams’ Nike Air Force 1 sneaker will see a February 18 release on SNKRS for $130, and it looks like it’ll be worth every penny.