Nike’s ‘Shimmer’ Dunk sneaker is perfect for glitter lovers

Nike is preparing to release the shiniest Dunk Low we’ve seen since Cactus Plant Flea Market covered its pairs in Swarovski crystals.

The upcoming “Shimmer” variant sees the sneaker’s overlays rendered in metallic silver leather with a cracked treatment to provide even more luster. Unusual materials don’t end there, though, as the white panels that form the base of the shoe come in mesh instead of the typical leather. This choice allows the shimmering silver to stand out even more, and the rest of the colors may appease a certain notoriously rowdy NFL fanbase.

Black accents and a non-metallic grey outsole complete the sneaker for an Oakland Raiders-esque color scheme. Finally, there’s a Dunk Low that can be worn by makeup-clad Raiders fans on Sunday and more glamorous costume-dressers on Friday and Saturday nights.

The kicks may look even better with age — Nike has previously used cracked leather intended to wear away and reveal another color or pattern underneath, and faint traces of black can already be seen underneath the silver leather on this upcoming Dunk. Whether that’s the main feature or a side effect remains to be seen, as images of the sneaker are the only thing to come out of Nike so far.

Given the amount of flair, the “Shimmer” Dunk may very well end up being one of the most popular in-house releases for the silhouette this year. It can be seen as a sort-of delayed consolation prize for those that missed out on the CPFM Dunk late last year or as glowing solo entry worthy of attention based solely on its own merits.

However you see it, you can expect to pay $110 for the “Shimmer” Dunk with a release date expected by the end of the year.